Pregnant Hilary Swank Showcases Baby Bump in Christmas Photo With Her Furbabies

Watch : Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date

Bumpin' around the Christmas tree.

As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.

In the pic, the 49-year-old wears cozy brown shearling slippers and an all-black ensemble that puts her growing baby bump on full display. She appears to be make-up free and wears her brown hair down and straight.

Hilary captioned the seasonal snap, "All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s)."

The heartwarming holiday moment comes two months after the Oscar winner first announced her pregnancy during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"This is something I've been wanting for a long time—I'm gonna be a mom," she shared during the Oct. 5 episode of the morning show. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."