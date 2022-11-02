2022 People's Choice Awards

See Pregnant Hilary Swank and Her "Little Pumpkins" in Adorable Halloween Photo

Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, celebrated Halloween with a photo that's sweeter than any trick-or-treat candy. See the picture here.

Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date

This soon-to-be mummy had an extra sweet Halloween.

Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, got into the holiday spirit by posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with two jack-o'-lanterns across her baby bump and the words "my little pumpkins" to Instagram Oct. 31. And the Oscar winner wasn't the only one to sport some festive attire. Swank's dog Moon also donned a pumpkin sweater.

Sharing the snap from the set of her new TV show Alaska Daily, the actress then sent a message to her followers that was a real treat.

"#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins," she wrote in the caption. "#SetLife #HairAndMakeUpTrailer #AlaskaDaily."

Swank, 48, announced her pregnancy last month. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she shared during the Oct. 5 episode of Good Morning America. "I'm gonna mom, and not just of one but of two....I can't believe it."

The Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

And the Boys Don't Cry star is thrilled about this next chapter. "It's such a blessing," she said on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan later that day. "It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable."

Swank has yet to reveal the sex of her children. Although, she noted they're due on a very significant date. During the Oct. 7 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Million Dollar Baby alum shared that her twins are expected to arrive on her late father's birthday.

And while Swank has played a range of parts throughout her career, she can't wait to take on this new role of parent, writing in an Oct. 5 Instagram post, "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!"

To see how more stars celebrated Halloween, scroll on.

