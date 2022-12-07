Gabby Windey Coyly Addresses Dating Rumors With Dancing With the Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino

Watch : How to Make the Official Drink of the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open.

The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. While speaking to Laverne Cox on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, alongside her Bachelorette co-star Rachel Recchia, Gabby addressed the speculation that things were heating up with Vinny Guadagnino off the ballroom floor after competing against each other on Dancing With the Stars.

"I think it's a possibility," she said of a romance between the two. "We'll have to wait and see."

Gabby and Vinny, 35, appeared together this past fall on season 31 of the ABC dance competition series. The former NFL cheerleader was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and finished in 2nd place., while the Jersey Shore alum was partnered with Koko Iwasaki and was eliminated during the eighth week.

So is there some GTL—aka gym, tan, laundry—in Gabby's future? When asked the question at the PCAs, the reality star cleverly quipped, "Gabby, tan and laundry?"