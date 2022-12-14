Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death

BREAKING

Sophia Grace and Rosie mourned the loss of The Ellen DeGeneres Show longtime DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, remembering him as "always part of our Ellen family."

Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until its end in 2022—following his death at age 40. In their posts, the cousins remembered Boss as an important part of their experience on the series.

"My condolences to your family and loved ones," Brownlee wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 14, alongside a collage of the cousins posing and dancing with Boss. "Thank you for always making the show so fun for me and rosie, you will never be forgotten rest easy."

In a video montage timestamped from 2012 to 2022, McClelland said he would "always be part of our Ellen Family."

"Thank you for making everything so fun for us!" she captioned her Dec. 14 post. "Me and Sophia were so lucky to have worked with you, sending all the love to your family, children and friends, love Rosie and Family."

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his passing to E! News in a statement, writing, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," her statement continued. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Following the news, Ellen DeGeneres told E! News in a statement she was "heartbroken."

"tWitch was pure love and light," she continued. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia." 

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

