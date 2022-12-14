Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death

Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until its end in 2022—following his death at age 40. In their posts, the cousins remembered Boss as an important part of their experience on the series.

"My condolences to your family and loved ones," Brownlee wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 14, alongside a collage of the cousins posing and dancing with Boss. "Thank you for always making the show so fun for me and rosie, you will never be forgotten rest easy."

In a video montage timestamped from 2012 to 2022, McClelland said he would "always be part of our Ellen Family."

"Thank you for making everything so fun for us!" she captioned her Dec. 14 post. "Me and Sophia were so lucky to have worked with you, sending all the love to your family, children and friends, love Rosie and Family."