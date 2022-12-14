Will Kim Cattrall Make a Cameo on Emily in Paris? Lily Collins Says…

Watch : Emily in Paris Season 3: Lily Collins REACTS to Kim Cattrall Cameo Rumors

This crossover would certainly be très chic.

Actress Kim Cattrall made a surprise red carpet appearance at the season three premiere of Emily in Paris on Dec. 6, fueling rumors of a potential cameo as her iconic Sex and the City character Samantha Jones. As for whether the star will ever pop up on the Netflix series—which comes from SATC creator Darren Star—Lily Collins exclusively said on the Dec. 14 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.), "We wanna know that, too."

"It was so wonderful to hear her speak about the show, and she's such a big supporter, and we're so grateful for that," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We've been asked that question. We were like, 'Darren? Does anyone know anything?' We don't know."

Another celebrity that would make for a memorable cameo on the show is Lily's famous father, musician Phil Collins, though she's not so sure the "In the Air Tonight" singer would be up for it.