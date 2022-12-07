Kim Cattrall Fuels Emily in Paris Cameo Rumors With Darren Star Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

Could Samantha Jones be joining Savoir anytime soon?

It appears so. Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall made an unexpected appearance at the world premiere of Emily in Paris season three. Rocking a chic black jumpsuit with gold buttons, Cattrall posed alongside longtime boyfriend, Thomas Russell, and SATC and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star.

"Thanks @starmandarren and @netflix for such a fun opening in Paris with ‘Emily in Paris'" Cattrall captioned a Dec. 6 Instagram post of glam pics from the event. "@emilyinparis @philiptreacy"

Her appearance only continues to fuel rumors Cattrall is joining season three. The theories first began last year when viewers found out that Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), love interest to Emily (Lily Collins), had packed up and moved to London. And who else in Darren Star universe resides in London, you might be wondering? Samantha Jones, whose disappearance in SATC reboot And Just Like That... was explained away when Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) revealed her ex-BFF had moved to, you guessed it, London.