The Party Down Revival Teaser Proves It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think

The Party Down crew is back for another catering job—and, as usual, they're not taking it too seriously.
In a new teaser for the revival of the cult favorite sitcom, stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, Ryan Hansen and Martin Starr don their signature white button-downs and pink bowties while gathering materials for their next assignment. As "Celebrate" by Kool & the Gang plays in the background, the group begins to toss confetti and pour champagne on each other.
As the staff reunites, captions read, "The gang is back and down to party." In the last clip, Scott's Henry Pollard lets go of a pink balloon as he hears his signature beer commercial catchphrase—"Are we having fun yet?"—play out loud.
In March 2021, Starz announced that they would be reviving the sitcom, which originally ran from 2009 to 2010, as a six-part limited series. The only cater waiter not returning? Lizzy Caplan, who signed onto Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series instead.
The revival is being brought to life thanks to the series' original creators—Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge—who got the idea from a 2019 reunion of their own.
"At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture," Thomas noted in a statement at the time. "We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we're determined to make it happen."
Raise a glass to season three of Party Down when it premieres Feb. 24 on Starz.