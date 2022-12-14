The Party Down Revival Teaser Proves It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

The Party Down crew is back for another catering job—and, as usual, they're not taking it too seriously.

In a new teaser for the revival of the cult favorite sitcom, stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, Ryan Hansen and Martin Starr don their signature white button-downs and pink bowties while gathering materials for their next assignment. As "Celebrate" by Kool & the Gang plays in the background, the group begins to toss confetti and pour champagne on each other.

As the staff reunites, captions read, "The gang is back and down to party." In the last clip, Scott's Henry Pollard lets go of a pink balloon as he hears his signature beer commercial catchphrase—"Are we having fun yet?"—play out loud.

In March 2021, Starz announced that they would be reviving the sitcom, which originally ran from 2009 to 2010, as a six-part limited series. The only cater waiter not returning? Lizzy Caplan, who signed onto Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series instead.