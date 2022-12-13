How Jennifer Coolidge Tried to Change The White Lotus' Ending Herself

Watch : The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know

Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus.

Jennifer Coolidge never wanted to check out of The White Lotus.

The actress, who was the only season one cast member to return for the second chapter of the HBO anthology series, is revealing how she tried to prevent her character Tanya McQuoid's death—up until the very end.

"You can't talk Mike White out of anything, really," Coolidge shared in a New York Times joint interview with the creator Dec. 13. "But whenever Mike was in a really good mood, and laughing about something, I'd go, like, 'I don't have to die, right?'"

White detailed the lengths the American Pie alum went to to advocate for her character, adding that, "Even when we were shooting the scene in the ocean where Daphne (Meghann Fahy) finds her body, she was like, 'Should we just do one take where I pull myself up on the shore? Just one?'"