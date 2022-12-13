How Jennifer Coolidge Tried to Change The White Lotus' Ending Herself

Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus.
Jennifer Coolidge never wanted to check out of The White Lotus.
The actress, who was the only season one cast member to return for the second chapter of the HBO anthology series, is revealing how she tried to prevent her character Tanya McQuoid's death—up until the very end.
"You can't talk Mike White out of anything, really," Coolidge shared in a New York Times joint interview with the creator Dec. 13. "But whenever Mike was in a really good mood, and laughing about something, I'd go, like, 'I don't have to die, right?'"
White detailed the lengths the American Pie alum went to to advocate for her character, adding that, "Even when we were shooting the scene in the ocean where Daphne (Meghann Fahy) finds her body, she was like, 'Should we just do one take where I pull myself up on the shore? Just one?'"
But, according to Coolidge, this is all in the job description.
"That's an actress fighting for another season!" she explained. "I wanted to be practical in case Mike had a change of heart. I just wanted to leave the possibilities open."
The revelation comes after a wild season two finale, where Tanya gunned down everyone on board her ship from Palermo—including Quentin (Tom Hollander), Niccoló (Stefano Gianino) and Didier (Bruno Gouery)—before accidentally falling onto a dingy and dying.
But now, White revealed he's starting to have second thoughts about killing off the fan favorite—especially because of his relationship with the actress in the first place.
"Yesterday, I went over and watched the show alone with Jennifer," he explained. "At one point, I was kind of laughing and I looked over at her, and she was so sad for Tanya. In that moment, I was like, 'Oh, this is the end for me and Jennifer.' And Jennifer's the reason I did White Lotus in the first place, because I just wanted to write something for her and I just adore her. So it's sad. I didn't realize it until yesterday, but now I am sad. It's going to be hard to do it without her."
