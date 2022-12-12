Sex Lives of College Girls' Charlie Hall Reveals If He Shared Spoilers During White House Visit

Love for Sex Lives of College Girls goes all the way to the top.
After a Dec. 1 visit to the White House with mom Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star Charlie Hall is revealing if Joe Biden is a fan of the series—because we're guessing that even presidents want Andrew and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) to work out.
"I didn't get to ask him, but you know what? Shot in the dark, he's watched season one multiple times," Hall quipped to E! News. "He's already watched episodes of season two multiple times. He can't wait for the finale."
While Hall added that he "can't confirm or deny if that's true"—you know how the Secret Service can be—he revealed that, at the event, many D.C. elites shared their feelings about another one of his family's shows: Louis-Dreyfus' political comedy Veep.
"I think Veep is super popular in the political circles," he explained. "I don't know what that says about our political climate—probably nothing. But yeah, people were definitely coming up and saying that, which was super fun."
So, what should Mr. President expect for the upcoming season two finale of Sex Lives of College Girls? While Hall teased that while there might be "potential embarrassment" headed Andrew's way, he hopes it won't be school's out for the dedicated biology student—especially since Hall himself is a fan of the series.
"I'm definitely hoping I can [return]," he said of a possible season three. "I'll literally be a background actor if they ask me to. I'll do absolutely anything, 'cause I think the show is so wonderful and I think Mindy [Kaling]'s such a genius and all those girls are so awesome. I'll literally walk across the quad if I have to, just in the background. I'll do that!"
The final episodes of Sex Lives of College Girls season two premiere Dec. 15 on HBO Max.