The Sex Lives of College Girls Stars Explain Why Those NSFW Scenes Are Actually Important

How Mindy Kaling Creates Safe Space With Sex Lives of College Girls

It wouldn't be The Sex Lives of College Girls without sex.

Everybody's favorite college freshmen are back for season two, and the creative minds behind the hit series—including creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, and cast Reneé Rapp, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott—are opening up about why the show's steamier scenes are just as necessary as the chaste ones.

"Personally, I grew up watching shows where sex was like hot, heavy sex," Scott exclusively explained to E! News. "When I was a kid, I thought that was all sex was, you know what I mean? And so I didn't see the other side of sex until I started having sex. And I was like, 'Wait, it's not like that at all.' So it's nice to be a different approach to that, to sexuality and sex. There are a lot of shows doing it now on TV, but I'm glad to be one of them."

But the series didn't just help fans: according to Kaling, 43, working on The Sex Lives of College Girls made her feel more comfortable with the topic in general.

"I think I had to get cool with being cool with sex," she revealed. "I feel like I am sex negative. I'm like very much of a prude."

The Office alum continued, saying it's "really fun" that, in 2022, "these girls don't have the same peccadillos as we did about our bodies and openness."