Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Son Charlie Hall Have Veep Moment in Rare Public Appearance at White House

Selina Meyer is back in the White House. Well, sort of.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was joined by son Charlie Hall, who she shares with longtime husband Brad Hall, for the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1. For the occasion, the actress wore an elegant black velour gown paired a matching clutch that coordinated with her plus-one's dark tuxedo. She accessorized her look with gold chandelier earrings and a large cuff bracelet.

And proving that there is no age cut-off to show mom some love, Charlie, 25, sweetly held onto Julia hand as he guided her through the hallway at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"Yup! That's us!" Julia captioned a photo of the pair on her Instagram Stories. "God bless the USA and vive la France."

The special event was held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. In addition to the dignitaries, the Bidens invited dozens of celebs, including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Stephen Colbert, Ariana DeBose and Anna Wintour.