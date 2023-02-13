Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Watch : How Does Ryan Reynolds Spoil Pregnant Wife Blake Lively? He Says...

With baby No. 4, their house just got livelier.

Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with her husband of 10 years, Ryan Reynolds. Their newborn joins sisters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 12 without a visible baby bump. "Been busy." The couple has yet to share a name or photo of their baby.

While they didn't reveal the sex ahead of time, Ryan previously joked that he was perfectly content with having another girl if it happened.

"I know girls," he said in an interview on the Today show on Nov. 7. "So I'm kind of hoping for that."

He explained that he's the youngest of four boys and is well aware how chaotic that can be.

"I come from all brothers, which is why I speak from experience," Ryan said. "I love my well-being and I love my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."

Blake is one of five kids from her family, so their expanding brood is something she's well equipped to handle.