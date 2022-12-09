Taylor Swift Making Feature Film Directorial Debut: All the Enchanting Details

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs

'Tis the damn season to usher in Taylor's Swift's film director era.

The Grammy winner, will make her feature directorial debut in an upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced Dec. 9.

According to a press release from Searchlight, the film is based on an original script written by the "Anti-Hero" singer, although the studio is currently keeping further details under wraps.

"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller," said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in the release. "It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

While the upcoming film marks Taylor's first venture into feature films, she has directed several of her own music videos over the years and helmed the 2021 short All Too Well: The Short Film, which chronicles the demise of a relationship.

In fact, the exciting news comes a day after Taylor shared a behind-the-scenes look at the short film, during which she can be seen directing Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink, who starred as the doomed couple.