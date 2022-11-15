2023 Grammy Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, Demi Lovato and More

Watch : Why Taylor Swifts' Midnights Isn't Eligible for Grammys 2023

The 2023 Grammy nominations had some fans saying, "Holy Fv--."

On Nov. 15, The Record Academy announced the names of artists who are one step closer to winning the most important music trophy of the year. But in true award show fashion, not every singer deserving of recognition woke up to some love.

Despite releasing new albums during the eligibility period, both Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato didn't receive any nominations.

Others couldn't help but notice that BLACKPINK and Megan Thee Stallion were missing from key categories including Album of the Year.

At the same time, there were some pleasant surprises revealed when John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Gayle King and more stars announced nominations. For instance, Viola Davis is now one step closer to EGOT status thanks to her nomination for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording.

Plus, poet Amanda Gorman received her first nod thanks to a brand-new category titled Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.