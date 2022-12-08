Taylor Swift Gives Fans the Ultimate Christmas Present With "All Too Well" BTS Video

We're a crumbled up piece of paper lying here cause Taylor Swift just released a behind-the-scenes video of All Too Well: The Short Film.
More than a year after the superstar singer released All Too Well: The Short Film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink, the Grammy winner blessed Swifties with an early Christmas present with a behind-the-scenes inside look at the making of the project.
"The first seeds of this short film were planted over ten years ago, and I'll never forget the behind the scenes moments of the shoot," she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 8. "I owe everything to @sadiesink_, Dylan O'Brien, my incredible DP @the_rinayang and my producer @saulysaulysauly."
Taylor added, "I also want to say thank you to our wonderful background actors and crew who made this story come to life so naturally. I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well. The behind the scenes footage of ATW the short film is out now!"
The nearly seven-minute video follows T. Swift taking up the director's seat as she instructs the Teen Wolf alum and Sadie during various scenes including one where the two are in the woods and share a kiss.
"I feel like you guys have the kind of natural chemistry that like, comes around once in a lifetime and just like, happens and it's sweet and it's playful and you could be laughing in the middle of it but it's also got like, the elements of physical chemistry to it," Taylor told the pair. "Try it a few different ways."
Another moment sees Sadie during the 21st birthday party scene that follows her breakup with Dylan's character. "We should always see a falseness to your smile," Taylor explained. "It should be contrasted by how real your smile in the last shot was."
As the video comes to an end, Taylor can been seen watching back the footage with the crew.
"We're watching a person lose a sense of innocence and naivety, we're watching her figure out how to turn it into something beautiful," she said. "And in the older her, there's a stillness and a stoicism and a seriousness and a stillness but a sadness. She's fine, but she's not who we met. Like, so it's just sort of one of those things of like, what's lost and what's found and like we're watching a person come of age."
Since its release, All Too Well: The Short Film has won an American Music Awards for Favorite Music Video, a MTV VMA award for Best Direction, Video of the Year and Best Longform Video and a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video.
And now we can (finally) picture what the filming process was like after all these days. Check out the BTS video above!