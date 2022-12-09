Gayle King Weighs in On “Messy” GMA3 Scandal Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Rumors

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama

Gayle King is not here for the tea being served up about another morning show.



Days after GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were temporarily taken off-the-air amid rumors of a relationship, the CBS This Morning co-host has weighed in on the situation, calling the recent scandal "interesting" to say the least.

"It's just gotten very messy and very sloppy," she said during the Dec. 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I do think that. Because in the beginning I actually thought, ‘Good on Good Morning America. They're saying they're not taking them off the air. It's two consenting adults.'"

She continued, "But then the more you read, it's just very messy."

After the Daily Mail published photos of the two from a getaway on Nov. 30, Robach, who's been married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue since 2010 and Holmes—who tied the knot with attorney Marilee Fiebig that same year—both deactivated their respective Instagram accounts.

Robach is mom to two daughters from a previous marriage and stepmom to Shue's three kids. As for Holmes, he shares 9-year-old daughter, Sabine, with Fiebig.