Gayle King Weighs in On “Messy” GMA3 Scandal Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Rumors

Gayle King is not here for the tea being served up about another morning show.
Days after GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were temporarily taken off-the-air amid rumors of a relationship, the CBS This Morning co-host has weighed in on the situation, calling the recent scandal "interesting" to say the least.
"It's just gotten very messy and very sloppy," she said during the Dec. 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I do think that. Because in the beginning I actually thought, ‘Good on Good Morning America. They're saying they're not taking them off the air. It's two consenting adults.'"
She continued, "But then the more you read, it's just very messy."
After the Daily Mail published photos of the two from a getaway on Nov. 30, Robach, who's been married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue since 2010 and Holmes—who tied the knot with attorney Marilee Fiebig that same year—both deactivated their respective Instagram accounts.
Robach is mom to two daughters from a previous marriage and stepmom to Shue's three kids. As for Holmes, he shares 9-year-old daughter, Sabine, with Fiebig.
With that said, Gayle's main concern is focused on those outside of the two co-hosts.
"I think, to me, it's just a sad situation because you've got kids involved," she added. "You've got families involved, and I keep thinking about that. I'm very concerned about that."
Holmes and Robach initially returned to their news desk after the photos were published, but haven't been back in their seats since the start of this week.
On Dec. 5, multiple outlets reported ABC News President Kim Godwin made the decision to temporarily take the pair off the air.
"While the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing a source who was on the call. "These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is—the people here at ABC."
In the meantime, ABC's Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez have filled in for Robach and Holmes, who've yet to publicly address their relationship status.
