Don Lemon Sends Love to Former Colleague T.J. Holmes Amid Amy Robach Romance Reports

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama

Don Lemon is standing by his former colleague T.J. Holmes.

The CNN anchor expressed his support for the GMA3 host and his co-anchor Amy Robach amid reports of their romance while attending the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York on Dec. 6.

"I'll say this: I know T.J. I worked with T.J. at CNN. So, I have nothing but love for him, and I hope that he's OK," Lemon told Entertainment Tonight, later adding, "I don't know about their situation. I'm not privy enough. But I just like to offer people love and support, and I hope that they're OK and hope that they continue to prosper."

And he noted he'd like to see the duo, who have been absent from GMA3 since Dec. 5, back on the air soon. "I hope so," Lemon continued. "And I hope that I can see them in person again soon so I can give 'em a hug."

On Dec. 5, Stephanie Ramos, who has been filling in as host, told viewers that Holmes and Robach had the "day off."