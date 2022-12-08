Paris Hilton's Holiday Gift Picks Will Leave Shoppers With One Reaction: That's Hot

We interviewed Paris Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Paris Hilton's brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've always wanted to go shopping with Paris Hilton, here's your chance. Sort of! The reality TV icon shared her favorite gift picks to guide your holiday shopping. The Paris in Love star advised, "Even small gifts are great, you don't have to go over the top as long as it's personal and from the heart."
This holiday season, Paris is looking forward to "being with friends, family, and pets." Of course, she included gift picks for her mom Kathy Hilton and husband Carter Reum, along with a product designed by her sister Nicky Hilton among her recommendations.
She also shared some products she created for her own brands. If you want to channel your inner Paris, sip from this sparky water bottle, cook with these pink pots and pans, and make sure you have a selfie light on hand for a photo op.
Paris Hilton's Holiday Gift Picks
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap, Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated, Bedazzled With Over 5000 Rhinestones
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend? I'm always on the go, and so are my friends, and staying hydrated is so important, and doing so in style.
PH: My favorite gift under $50 is my iconic sparkly bottle collection, which you can keep cold or hot drinks in it for those on the go. It's perfect for everyday use, and what I love is that it has a carry chain and handle for any occasion.
Omnilux ContourTM FACE LED Mask
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
PH: My favorite go-to gift right now is the Omnilux Contour Face LED mask. It's amazing for your skin and my friends are always asking me for skincare advice. Also, light therapy has incredible results.
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
PH: I'd have to choose something from my new housewares line such as the mini fridge (so good to keep face masks and beauty products in) or the pink pan set. Otherwise, probably a selfie light because who doesn't need an extra one of those?
Paris Hilton Epic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, Multi-layer Nonstick Coating, Tempered Glass Lids, Soft Touch, Stay Cool Handles, Made without PFOA, Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Be a boss in the kitchen with this cookware set, with pieces suitable for electric, glass, gas, and induction cooktops. These pots and pans are nonstick and the clean-up couldn't be any easier because these items are all dishwasher-safe. This set has four felt protectors to keep your countertops safe from heat or scratching from the pots and pans.
These sets are available in grey, cream, matte black, and pink.
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge, Mirrored Door with Dimmable LED Light, Thermoelectric Cooling and Warming Function for All Cosmetics and Skincare Needs, 4-Liter
Fashion meets function this mini fridge. Use this for snacks, drinks, or skincare. There are three adorable colors to choose from.
Oternal Rechargeable Portable Clip-on Selfie Fill Ring Light
Make sure you always get the shot with this clip-on rechargeable ring light. It's so easy to use, has three intensity levels, and 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rainbow High Premium Edition- Paris Hilton Collector Doll- 11 inch, 2022 Fashion Doll with Blond Hair, 2 Gorgeous Outfits to Mix & Match and Premium Doll Accessories
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange. What gift are you bringing?
PH: A Paris Hilton Rainbow High doll—they're so cute!
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
PH: I love the Nailboo Dip Powder Kits and the U Beauty Barrier Bioactive Cream in a Bauble Stocking.
Bauble Stockings My Favorite Things By Nicky Hilton Life Is Just A Bowl Of Cherries Stocking
"My sister designs the cutest little Christmas stockings called Bauble Stockings. I love the pink one with the cherries."
Nailboo Premium Dip Nails Starter Kit for DIY At Home Manicure, No UV Lamp Needed, Includes Dipping Powder and Essentials
"I love how easy the Nailboo Dip Powder Kits are to use and there are so many cool colors and shades."
U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Treatment Overnight Moisturizer
"My favorite U Beauty product is the Barrier Bioactive Cream. It makes my skin feel so hydrated and is the perfect item to give anyone who is a skincare fanatic."
Paris Hilton Sparkle That's Hot Hoodie and Sparkle That's Hot Pant
E!: Is there a fashion trend that early 2000's Paris Hilton used to that would be a great, on-trend holiday gift in 2022?
PH: Tracksuits. My new line recently launched and it's iconic.
Versace Medusa Amplified Bathrobe
E!: Do you have any gift ideas for newlyweds?
PH: I love his and her embroidered bath robes to lounge around the house in, we wear ours all the time!
Paris' gift pick is available in four colors.
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Twist And Spray Set
E!: What's a good gift pick for your mom, Kathy?
PH: Anything from Chanel.
