Paris Hilton Says Her Eggs Are "All Ready" for 2023 Pregnancy

Watch : Paris Hilton REACTS to Comment About Struggle to Start a Family

Paris Hilton's New Year's resolution? To become a mom.

Having recently celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Carter Reum on Nov. 11, Paris teased that parenthood is headed their way in 2023 exclusively on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).

"We just wanted to really enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, and we were always planning on 2023," she told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime. "And we've just, you know, getting the eggs all ready. They're all ready and they're all waiting and excited for them."

Already knowing that she'll be "the best mom," Paris revealed that it's been her dream to become a parent "since I was a little girl."

"I always loved kids, but I just never found the person that I could trust to do that with," the 41-year-old continued. "But now that I did, I just can't wait, and he's gonna be the best father and we're just gonna have the most magical life together."