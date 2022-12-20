Fewer Fillers, Skin Cycling and More 2023 Skincare Predictions From Dermatologists

'Tis the season to make New Year's resolutions that are more than skin-deep.
After all, there's no better time to map out your plans for 2023 than now. So, whether you want to manifest an exciting career opportunity, make improving your health the number one priority or finally nail down your skincare routine, it's time to set things into motion.
Between the many viral beauty trends to emerge from TikTok and celebs, navigating the skincare space can be overwhelming. But E! News has all of your bases covered.
We spoke to three dermatologists about the skincare trends they predict we'll see everywhere. As it turns out, next year just might be the start of a new beauty era, as skincare experts believe there'll be a move away from over-filled lips, opt for the less is more approach in our routines and a heavier focus on tried and true ingredients in products.
Let's dive into all the ways you can walk with your best face forward in 2023, shall we?
Skin Cycling:
According to Dr. Sandy Skotnicki and Dr. Sheilagh Maguiness, the TikTok trend—first coined by New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe—doesn't show any signs of slowing down in the New Year. After all, the hashtag #skincycling has amassed more than three billion views (and counting) on the video-sharing app.
As pediatric dermatologist Dr. Maguiness noted, the technique allows your skin to take a break from certain active ingredients, such as retinoids and exfoliating agents, to avoid causing excessive dryness.
"For example: On night one, you exfoliate—usually with a chemical exfoliating agent," the Stryke Club founder suggested. "On night two, you use a topical retinoid, and then on nights three and four, you allow your skin to recover by using a moisturizer only and avoiding any active ingredients."
Read the Label:
When it comes to buzzy skincare ingredients, beauty devotees can expect to see staples such as retinols, peptides and hyaluronic acid rule over the rest. As Dr. Karyn Grossman pointed out, retinoids are not only the "gold standard of anti-aging and anti-acne care," but hyaluronic acid keeps the skin plump and hydrated—so they work in harmony to give you the best results.
But for those who feel retinoids can be irritating to their skin, Dr. Skotnicki said peptides are great alternatives.
"Peptides are not irritating but can get similar results as retinol," the Hims & Hers advisor shared. "They are now seen in everything from skincare to lip balms."
Additionally, there are two other all-star ingredients that Dr. Karan Lal predicts will soar in 2023: Niacinamide and glutathione.
"We see niacinamide everywhere. Why? It helps repair your skin barrier and reduces inflammation," the pediatric and cosmetic dermatologist said. "It also shrinks pores and helps with acne."
As for glutathione? It just might dethrone vitamin C, as Dr. Lal said we've exhausted the unstable ascorbic acid.
"Glutathione has just started to become more popular in the U.S. but has been popular in Asian skincare for years," he noted. "I suspect it will be making its way into more products geared towards hyperpigmentation."
Lip Service:
While lip filler hasn't exactly lost its luster, Dr. Lal has already seen patients opt for "less lip-augmenting ways," like the lip flip treatment, for a fuller-looking pout.
The cosmetic procedure consists of injecting Botox into the Cupid's bow to temporarily relax the muscles, which causes the upper part of the lip inside your mouth to flip upward and outward. All in all, it creates fuller lips without increasing the volume of your pout.
"We use small amounts of neurotoxin to provide a subtle natural lip flip," Dr. Lal said. "This prevents the lumpy, bumpy, bulky lip look... Fillers are falling out of favor with many patients."
Put Your Best Face Forward:
But even though fillers are on the decline, Dr. Grossman explained that "feel good, look good" treatments will continue to be in demand. Among those are PRP (platelet-rich plasma injections), which uses a patient's own blood to improve skin quality, PRF (platelet-rich fibrin injections), which is similar to PRP but uses a different platelet concentration and Renuva, a treatment that restores age-related volume loss in the face and hands and body.
Moreover, the RAF FIVE advisor expects facial muscle stimulation treatments like Emface and triLift to rise in popularity since they "both help replenish the lost volume in the face, as well as stimulate collagen in the skin."
"One of the biggest breakthroughs in the anti-aging space is the new CellSound device," Dr. Gossman continued. "This uses non-focused Ultrasound waves and muscle stimulation, and is the first device in the cellular regeneration space."
As more people continue to choose these options, Dr. Grossman added, "I am so happy to see that the overfilled face and body are beginning to see a decline and I hope this trend continues."