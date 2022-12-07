I Smell… The Perfect Gilmore Girls Inspired Holiday Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

December rolls around once a year, and with it comes peppermint-flavored coffees, gingerbread-scented candles and, for us at E!, evenings spent binge-watching Gilmore Girls.

While we can only sit and dream of the cozy, small-town winter that Lorelai and Rory Gilmore get to experience while sipping hot coffee at Luke's diner, this guide to the cutest Gilmore Girls inspired gifts will have you feeling like you're part of their world.

Something about the Gilmore Girls feels inexplicably cozy— it's simply everyone's comfort show. If you feel like you just can't get enough of it this winter, this list of Gilmore Girls inspired holiday gift ideas will help you and yours live like everyone's favorite on-screen mother-daughter duo.