The Best Subscription Boxes to Gift This Holiday Season for Every Interest

We know how stressful gift-giving can get, especially for your loved ones who either claim they "want nothing" for the holidays or simply don't know what they want. The solution to that holiday problem we all know and dread? Subscription boxes!
If you don't know where to start looking for the perfect subscription boxes to gift your family and friends this season, we've done the research for you. Whether you're shopping around for a fashionista, beauty buff, foodie, tech enthusiast and more, this roundup of the best subscription boxes for every interest has got you covered. We're talking comfort food subscription boxes, coffee advent calendar boxes, designer fashion boxes and so much more.
Keep reading to get your holiday shopping on, from the convenience of your phone, laptop or tablet!
Food & Drink Subscription Boxes
Goldbelly Subscription Boxes
For those people who value comfort food more than life itself, you can't go wrong with gifting them a Goldbelly subscription box. The platform literally caters all sorts of comfort food everywhere in the US. You can choose from subscription boxes from specific restaurants or chefs, or boxes solely for ice cream, bacon, pizza and more, for your choice of one, three, six, nine or twelve months. You can even gift someone a food box with iconic goodies from a place, like this Goldbelly New York subscription box that supports small food makers and restaurants from the city. There are so many cool and yummy options!
Bright Cellars Subscription Boxes
Know an adventurous, self-proclaimed sommelier? You'll want to gift them a subscription box from Bright Cellars, a wine subscription that you can tailor to anyone's taste palate based on a short and fun quiz. Start with the one-month subscription or the most popular two-month subscription. No matter what you choose, you'll be giving the gift of delicious new wine to your loved one.
Universal Yums Subscription Boxes
For the friend or family member with a global palate, they'll absolutely love these snack boxes from Universal Yums. It's a tasting exploration with snacks from across the globe that you can gift anyone from the comfort of home! All you have to do is pick one of their box offerings ranging from $15 to $51, select a subscription length and a destination, and get to gifting. It's really that simple.
Bean Box Coffee Gifts
A coffee subscription box?! Yes. A million times yes. Bean Box curates some of the best coffee from roasters across the US, with free shipping and farm-to-cup sustainability. Options include a deluxe coffee and chocolate tasting box, an award-winning box with coffees from around the world and so, so much more. They even have a coffee advent calendar box! Brb, gifting this to myself immediately.
EveryPlate Gift Card
If you're looking for a practical food subscription box, EveryPlate is the way to go. You can gift your friends and family a gift card starting at $50, and they can chef it up as they please. The best part is, you don't even have to be an expert in the kitchen to cook their delicious meals. Each box comes with simple six step recipes that will be all done in just 30 minutes. So good!
Fashion Subscription Boxes
Rent The Runway Memberships
For the fashionista with high taste, they'll adore a membership with Rent The Runway. The basic plan, which is currently starting at $69, allows you to rent four designer items, retailing for up to $350, while other options allow you to rent up to eight and 16 designer items. The subscription is perfect for those who always have events they need to get dressed up for, or simply for the person who likes to be playful and adventurous with their style.
Stitch Fix Gift Card
Although this one is not necessarily a subscription, it's still a great fashion service! You might not be able to gift someone a real personal stylist, but Stitch Fix is definitely the next best thing. The service has over 1,000 brands and styles ranging from sizes XS to 3X, including styles for plus, petite and maternity. No subscription is required— anyone can order a curated box of clothing and accessories and shop as they please. Give the fashionista in your life a gift card from Stitch Fix to get them started.
Nuuly One Month Subscription
Know someone who loves trends and playing around with different styles? Gift them a one, two or three month subscription from Nuuly. It's perfect for those who like to test trends out before really committing to them. There are items from Free People, Maeve, For Love & Lemons and so much more! A fashionista's dream!
Beauty Subscription Boxes
GLOSSYBOX eGift Voucher
For the gift that keeps on giving, GLOSSYBOX is a great gift option for a beauty lover. The subscription service sends five must-have haircare, skincare and makeup products every month. Gift vouchers start at $24 for one month, $58 for three months and so on. Brands include Bumble and bumble, BioRepublic Skincare, Buxom, First Aid Beauty and more. You never know what you'll get, but just know it's going to be so good! Plus, you can shop previous GLOSSYBOX boxes, too.
IPSY Gift Subscription
For the beauty buff who is always scouring the aisles of Sephora or Ulta on the hunt for the next best product, IPSY would make a perfect gift! The beauty subscription box goes for $13 a month, or you can gift someone a gift card starting at $20 after completing the beauty quiz. They have products for YSL, Ouai, Benefit and more.
Allure Beauty Box Gift Plans
The Allure Beauty Box subscription is seriously the best of the best. Right now, you can get a free full size gift from Sunday Riley that values for $65 when you purchase a gift plan, and you can use codes 'GIFT5', 'GIFT10' and 'GIFT20' to save on your gift purchase!
Miscellaneous Subscription Boxes
OwlCrate Gift Boxes
I found a booklover's heaven, and it's called OwlCrate. You can gift a book box that comes with a classic young adult novel and some merch, or an OwlCrate Jr. book box that comes with middle-grade reading and merch for kids ages 8-12. My inner child is thrilled about this one.
BREO BOX Gift Boxes
How cool is a tech subscription box? BREO BOX is giving the gift of gadgets with their boxes that have four to eight items revolving around tech, gadgets, home goods and more. All you have to do is choose how many boxes you want to give and after getting their first box in the mail, they'll receive a new box every three months until the plan is over.
FabFitFun Gift Card
When you don't know what to gift someone in your life, just gift them... everything. FabFitFun is a subscription box with a focus on wellness, beauty and fashion, and the products in their boxes are so fun and useful. For someone who doesn't know what they want for the holidays, FabFitFun will definitely give them options.
