Mariah Carey Just Handled Her Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

The show must go on!
Mariah Carey is known for lighting up the stage with both her glorious voice and dazzling fashion. But even the queen of glitz and glamour can fall victim to a wardrobe malfunction. Such was the case for the superstar, who recently experienced a fashion emergency with her black satin silk slip dress.
While performing at Moët & Chandon's New York City holiday celebration on Dec. 5, the chain-link strap of Mariah's curve-hugging design—which featured a thigh-high slit and low-cut neckline—broke.
But in true Mariah fashion, she didn't skip a beat and continued singing as her glam team rushed onstage to fix the dress right before the audience members' eyes, which included Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Demie, Sienna Miller and other A-listers.
After the event, Mariah fabulously addressed the unexpected mishap on Instagram Stories.
"My gosh," she began her video. "It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal but we made it work."
Showing off the part of the dress that snapped off, she continued, "This part broke—came untethered I should say—but we got it back and everybody was super professional."
"It is what it was, it's nothing great," she added. "But let me just tell you this, we made it."
The "Fantasy" singer's hairstylist, Danielle Priano, also captured the moment on Instagram.
"When @mariahcarey dress breaks on stage she does a little impromptu freestyle!" Danielle captioned her Dec. 6 post. "Like why not?!"
Despite the Glitter star's style hiccup, she exclusively told E! News how much she adores stepping onstage in the Big Apple.
"Performances in New York are amongst my favorites, not because it's my hometown, but because the city just comes alive during the holidays," she said. "To be surrounded with so much love and Christmas spirit during last night's performance filled me with joy."
On the topic of her classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," she added, "My Lambily showed up and sang this word-for-word and that's what keeps me going."