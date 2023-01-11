These Influencers at the 2023 Golden Globes Will Have You Smashing That Like Button

From Liza Koshy to Josh Richards, TikTokers and other social media stars flocked to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Check out who was spotted on the red carpet.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 11, 2023 12:10 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsNBCGolden GlobesCelebritiesInfluencerNBCU
Watch: 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises

POV: When influencers take over the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

While the annual ceremony is known as biggest party of the year to Hollywood, TikTok stars, YouTubers and other social media sensations joined in on the fun at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles this year. On Jan. 10, Liza KoshyEmily Uribe and Robyn DelMonte sashayed down the red carpet next to A-listers like Heidi Klum and Jamie Lee Curtis. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

And these influencers were certainly dressed to impress for their Golden Globes debut. Josh Richards was channeling major Timothée Chalamet vibes in a see-through mesh top underneath his striped suit. Likewise, Tefi Pessoa dared to bare in a risqué black gown by Tom Ford that featured cutouts throughout the bust and torso.

As for couples, Aleena and Noel Miller looked all loved up as they posed for photos. Aleena rocked a strapless mesh gown with sparkles, while her date coordinated her glitzy look with an equally dapper all-black suit.

 

 

photos
Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the 2023 Golden Globes will see stars like Billy PorterNiecy Nash-BettsNicole ByerQuentin TarantinoAna GasteyerColman DomingoMichaela Jaé RodriguezNatasha LyonneTracy Morgan and Ana De Armas take the stage to present.

Keep scrolling to see all the influencers taking over the red carpet.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Josh Richards
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Aleena & Noel Miller
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Emily Uribe
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Reece Feldman
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Victoria Garrick Browne & Corporate Natalie
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Liza Koshy
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Robyn DelMonte
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Tefi Pessoa
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Davis Burleson

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

See All the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

See All the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

4

Every Bombshell From Prince Harry's Memoir Spare

5

Judge Judy Slams Prince Harry's Spare Amid Royal Family Drama