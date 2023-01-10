2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

Watch : Heidi Klum - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

These couples are truly golden.

Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).

Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz looked picture-perfect with the America's Got Talent judge rocking a sexy, sparkly silver mini dress with feathers and peek-a-boo cut-outs while her man opted for a classic black tuxedo. The lovebirds even got their PDA on by kissing for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Brühl and wife Felicitas Rombold contrasted in all-black, all-white ensembles. As for Powell and girlfriend Gigi Paris, the two looked right off a runway with the Top Gun: Maverick actor in a simple black suit and bowtie and Paris in a jaw-dropping gold gown.