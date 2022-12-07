The Perfect Winter Going-Out Outfit Ideas to Take on an Evening in the Cold in Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're almost in the season where girls night out is also a cold night out, and honestly, freezing all evening is not our vibe.
If you want to dress up for a night on the town without sacrificing warmth, you've come to the right place. This roundup of the classiest, trendiest going-out outfit ideas for the winter has all the coats, dresses and jumpsuits you need to be the night's best-dressed— and coziest. Finally, the seemingly endless struggle between being warm and feeling cute on a night out comes to an end!
Keep scrolling to shop all the fancy looks your winter going-out wardrobe is in need of.
Super High Waisted Faux Patent Leather Modern Straight Pant
These faux leather pants are so chic for the winter, especially paired with some heeled boots, a flattering long-sleeve bodysuit and an oversized coat. It's the kind of evening outfit that will keep you warm but party-ready.
Steve Madden Faux Nelly Dress
A faux leather long-sleeve dress is another chic winter evening look that you can pair with sheer tights and a pair of heeled boots or kitten heels. The waist-cinching belt on this dress from Revolve elevates the look and makes it a super flattering night-time look.
Chinese Laundry Mary Knee High Boot
Black knee high heeled boots are a winter going-out essential. This pair from Nordstrom is reasonably priced for such a sleek pair of heeled boots that will go with literally everything.
Fur Trim Belted Faux Leather Coat
Take on the cold weather with a statement coat, like this belted faux leather coat with fur trim around the sleeves and neckline. Pair this over a black mini dress and some chic pumps for a trendy night-out vibe.
Superdown Aliza Sweater Dress
This glittering sweater dress is the perfect balance between understated and chic. The shimmering material and slit add elevated vibe to the sweater dress, which can be paired with heels or heeled boots and a longline coat for a winter evening look.
Plus Chocolate Towel Knitted Crop Top
This chocolate knitted crop top has a trendy towel design that would look super chic with the matching skirt. Top the evening outfit off with a trench coat for some extra warmth and a pair of nude heels, and you have yourself a stunning night-out look.
ASOS DESIGN Glam Plunge Tie Front Jumpsuit In Black
A jumpsuit is a safe option for a chilly evening out. It's got the sleeves and the pants, so all you really need to do is throw on some point-toe heels, jewelry and a chic coat. This tie front jumpsuit from ASOS is so flattering and comes in so many different colors.
Draped Satin Tailored Pants
Retire your night-out denim and opt for a pair of satin tailored pants instead. Pair the look with a black blazer, a bodysuit and some crystal embellished pumps for a glimmering night-time look that won't leave you freezing.
Women Marabou Feather Clutch Bag
Accessories always make the outfit. For a winter going-out outfit, pair your look with a faux fur bag to add to the cozy vibe.
VETASTE Women's High Heel Crystal Slingback Pumps
These crystal embellished slingback pumps from Amazon are simply stunning, and would elevate any going-out outfit. You can also get the shoe in so many different colors to add a pop of color to your evening outfit.
Closet London Pleated Midi Skirt In Black
A glamorous midi skirt is always a move for a night out, especially this pleated midi skirt that can be paired with kitten heels, platform loafers and a chunky knit sweater. The perfect uniform for a holiday dinner party.
Plus Plisse Twist Belt Maxi Dress
This plisse maxi dress ties at the waist and looks super chic. It's the perfect evening outfit on its own, but you can spruce it up with a pair of shimmering heels, longline coat and your favorite jewelry.
Lulus Twice the Love Rib Knit Tube Top & Bolero
Figuring out a top and jacket combination can be a struggle. For those nights where you're in the mood for a coordinated fit, this rib knit tube top and bolero set would look super chic with some leather pants and heels.