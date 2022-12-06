See Cheryl Burke Reunite With “Dance Dad” Tom Bergeron After Her Dancing With The Stars Exit

Watch : Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next

For Cheryl Burke, Dancing With the Stars friendships don't just stay on the ballroom floor.

The DWTS pro, who announced her retirement from the long-running competition Nov. 20, recently reunited with former host and "dance dad" Tom Bergeron. In the sweet series of snaps posted to her Instagram Dec. 5, Burke and Bergeron make a number of funny faces for the camera.

"Dance Dad and his many personalities..." Burke captioned the post. "#dancedad #reunitedanditfeelssogood"

Bergeron hosted the show for its first 28 seasons, from 2005 through 2020, when the America's Funniest Home Videos host announced in a tweet that he had been let go along with cohost Erin Andrews. He was replaced with Tyra Banks, and Alfonso Ribeiro was added for season 31 when the show moved to Disney+.

Burke, who had been a DWTS pro since season two, decided she would be leaving the show after noting "wear and tear" on her body and wanting to explore additional career paths.