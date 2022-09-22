Has Tom Bergeron Retired from Hosting? He Says...

Watch : What the Move to Disney+ Means for Dancing with the Stars

You haven't seen the last of Tom Bergeron.

The former Dancing With the Stars host told E! News exclusively that although he's been taking time off since his 2020 exit from hosting the show, he wouldn't consider himself retired. Instead, he's just been "enjoying being a man of leisure."

Although he's involved in "the odd project here and there," Bergeron revealed he loves "the idea of not having to be beholden to a regular show on a weekly basis."

"I didn't realize how much sloth I was capable of," he quipped on the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget red carpet, which is a gala benefitting the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Bergeron parted ways with DWTS in 2020 along with co-host Erin Andrews, with ABC sharing that they were set to "embark on a new creative direction," but the host would "forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family."