Exclusive

Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Why New National Treasure Role Is Right Up Her Alley

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the D23 expo, Catherine Zeta Jones shared some details on her new National Treasure: Edge of History role. See what she said!

By Vivian Kwarm Sep 15, 2022 10:48 PMTags
TVExclusivesDisneyCatherine Zeta-JonesCelebrities
Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones on Joining New National Treasure Series

The National Treasure series has secured a Hollywood treasure. 

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the D23 expo, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared what National Treasure fans can expect from her upcoming role on Disney+'s spin-off series, titled National Treasure: Edge of History.

After calling the film franchise "memorable, fun, iconic and legendary," Catherine promised that the new series will be as well, adding, "It's a lot of fun. We take that concept; we really bring it into today."    

And, as the Chicago actress shared with E! News, there are plenty of changes to expect, including her character. "I don't play a character that was in those movies," she explained. "So it was just a lot of fun for me. I just had a ball."

Mentioning that the role is "right up my alley", as she too is a history buff since she's "just in search of treasures all the time. I'm always antiquing."

As for what we can expect from the series, it will be "told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess," according to the official synopsis, "A brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family—who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure."

photos
Secrets About the National Treasure Franchise

Catherine also praised the other cast members—including Lisette OliveraJake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano and Lyndon Smith—calling her co-stars "phenomenal."

But what about the familiar faces from the franchise? Film fan favorites Justin Bartha, who played computer expert Riley Poole, and Harvey Keitel, who played FBI agent Peter Sadusky, are both reprising their roles.

Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

National Treasure: Edge of History series premieres Dec. 14 on Disney+. 

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

2

Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Aryn Seemingly Calls Out His Parenting

3
Exclusive

Tyler Stanaland Said He & Brittany Snow Have "Different" Worlds

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Aryn Seemingly Calls Out His Parenting

2

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

3
Exclusive

Tyler Stanaland Said He & Brittany Snow Have "Different" Worlds

4

RHOBH's Erika Jayne Claps Back at Jennifer Lawrence

5
Breaking

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds