Selma Blair's Graceful Look at the People's Choice Awards Deserves Its Own Trophy

Selma Blair was the sweetest thing at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

The Legally Blonde star stole the show at the star-studded event—which celebrates the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture—wearing a fabulous LBD (see all of the looks here).

While accepting the award for The Competition Contestant of 2022 at the Dec. 6 ceremony (read the full list of winners here), Selma stunned in a strapless asymmetrical minidress that featured beaded floral appliqués. She paired her look with one of her bedazzled canes.

As for her glam? While she kept most of the attention on her sophisticated attire, she did pack a punch with her chic hairstyle. Selma's hairstylist, Bridget Brager, shared exclusive details with E! News.

"The team and I wanted to create a look that was less polished and, instead, more feminine and ethereal to show off her softer side," the Rodan + Fields Haircare Ambassador said. "Selma's hair was the perfect catalyst to drive this feeling, along with her gorgeous dress and beautiful skin."