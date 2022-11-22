How Selma Blair Made Her Emotional Return to Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Selma Blair's SHOCKING Exit From DWTS Competition

Good luck finding a dry eye in this ballroom.

More than a month after her exit from the competition due to doctor's recommendations surrounding her MS diagnosis, Selma Blair returned to Dancing With the Stars during the Nov. 21 season finale and left everybody in a puddle.

With fellow season 31 competitor Jordin Sparks singing a live version of her song "No Air," Selma and partner Sasha Farber performed the contemporary routine they were never able to bring to the floor prior to her departure.

"She's had time to rest and she's had time to heal," co-host Tyra Banks said while introducing the performance. "She is well enough to live that dream tonight for you."

Barefoot and dressed in a glittery blue dress, Selma showcased some gorgeous body movements as she and Sasha flew around the floor at the start of the performance.

The pair then executed a flawless lift, with Sasha eventually letting go and allowing Selma to spin with just her arms around his neck.

After doing a cartwheel with the assistance of her partner, Selma and Sasha ran up to Jordin on stage for the culmination of their routine. After waving the crowd, the room erupted into a standing ovation.