In October, Selma Blair announced to the world that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Now, the Another Life star is opening up even more about her condition and its profound effect on her life. She made her first major public appearance since her diagnosis on Sunday at the exclusive and star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Blair is featured in Vanity Fair's March issue and discusses many aspects of her life both pre- and post-diagnosis, including how people reacted to the news and how she used to cope with her physical pain. The 46-year-old isn't wallowing in sadness despite having difficulties getting dressed, walking with a cane and adjusting to limited body movements. Instead, she told Vanity Fair, "There's a humility and a joy I have now, albeit a fatigued joy."

Her close friend and Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar described a newfound "calmness" to her. "I think now she knows she can't do everything, and it's O.K," Gellar explained.

Blair told the magazine that she was "uncomfortable" and "worried" that she wouldn't get hired after telling people about her MS. But it ultimately caused her to "reconnect with so many people who thought I would drop dead soon," including Marc Jacobs Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer.