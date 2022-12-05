You Have to See Rita Ora's Risqué Sheer Dress and Facial Prosthetics at The Fashion Awards

Watch : Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

When it comes to fierce fashion, Rita Ora is always going to dress with a bang, bang.

And we're not exaggerating either, as the "Carry On" singer's most recent red carpet style wasn't basic or boring. While attending the 2022 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Rita turned heads in a completely see-through dress.

The British star's fiery red Nensi Dojaka design—pulled straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway—featured a ruched bikini top, adorned with two silver heart-shaped embellishments that attached to the sheer slip dress (which also included two side cutouts underneath the bust).

The ornamentation was a sweet detail considering Rita recently tied the knot with Taika Waititi. She paired her wildly audacious look with a red G-string thong that also had heart-shaped hardware and matching open-toe heels.

But Rita's style moment wasn't the only thing worth noting, as she upped the ante in the glam department with futuristic facial prosthetics.