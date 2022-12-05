Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria Were "Two Desperate Housewives" During Chic Girls' Night Out

Watch : Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz's Wedding

Some like it (white) hot!

Victoria Beckham channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe while attending British Vogue's Forces for Change dinner on Dec. 4.

For the event—which she turned into a chic girls' night with BFF Eva Longoria—the former Spice Girls member sizzled in a plunging white halter outfit that resembled the Hollywood legend's infamous dress from The Seven Year Itch. You know, the movie where Marilyn seductively pulls down her dress when the subway vent blows it up.

While Victoria's ensemble didn't feature a voluminous pleated skirt like Marilyn's, the look did pack a punch with its ruffled trimmings in the front and its attached black skirt that fishtailed with a floor-length train.

Her dress also featured a dramatic low-back design. She styled the number with black peep-toe stiletto boots, an effortlessly wavy hairstyle that was parted in the center and her signature smoky eye and nude lip.

Of course, Victoria's fashion moment was the only thing worth noting, as she and Eva had a Desperate Housewives night out.