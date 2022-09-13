Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Return to Hollywood in Wild Babylon Trailer

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Get ready to party like a flapper.

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are doing just that in the first trailer for Paramount's Babylon, out Dec. 25.

The new trailer, released Sept. 13, is taking us back to 1920s Hollywood with the Barbie star, who will play an aspiring actress and free spirit Nellie LaRoy. The teaser opens with her asking, "If you could go anywhere in the whole world, where would you go?"

And it appears that nothing will stand in the way of Nellie's hope for fame and a good time. "It's written in the stars: I am a star," she continues. "If I had money, I would only spend it on things that were fun, you know? Not boring things like taxes. I just want for everyone to party forever."

Pitt's character Jack Conrad, is also driven by debauchery, as he seen dancing to the point of falling down. But he's not just some average Hollywood heartthrob, as he notes, "When I first moved to LA, the signs on all the doors said, 'No actors or dogs allowed. I changed that."

He adds, "What I do means something."

Watching the two characters in the trailer, one thing is made very clear: We are in for a wild ride.

The film is described as "a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess," per the official synopsis. "It traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood."