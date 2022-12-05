GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off Air After Relationship Revelation

Watch : GMA Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes: EVERYTHING We Know

Today's episode of GMA3 will be missing two familiar faces: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The co-anchors will be absent from the Dec. 5 broadcast of the ABC show, just days after footage surfaced of the pair getting cozy in Upstate New York. Multiple outlets report that ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the decision during an editorial call on Monday, hours before GMA3 aired.

"While the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing a source who was on the call. "These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is—the people here at ABC."

For now, Godwin confirmed ABC's Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will fill in for Robach and Holmes, who've yet to publicly address their relationship status.