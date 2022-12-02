Your First Look at Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa's New HGTV Show

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Ultrasound of Baby Boy

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are growing their family—and the family business.

In the first teaser for The Flipping El Moussas, premiering on HGTV in 2023, the married couple are going through some large-scale changes on the home renovation front and in the baby department.

"You'll flip out as Tarek and Heather put their expertise to work in The Flipping El Moussas," the teaser says. "And the business isn't the only thing growing."

The Flipping El Moussas will chronicle the Selling Sunset star's pregnancy, which she announced in July. As Heather says in the teaser, "This year is the year of work, grind, baby."

At the couple's gender reveal on July 25, Tarek and Heather found out they are expecting a boy, their first child together. Tarek shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Together, Tarek and Christina became HGTV royalty as the hosts of Flip or Flop from April 2013 to March 2022. The couple finalized their divorce in 2018 after announcing their separation two years earlier.