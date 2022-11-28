Heather Rae El Moussa Details "Ups and Downs" of Co-Parenting Relationship With Christina Haack

Heather Rae El Moussa is speaking out about where she stands with husband Tarek El Moussa's ex Christina Haack.
The Selling Sunset star discussed her co-parenting relationship with the Christina on the Coast host during a recent interview for Today All Day's series "The New Rules."
"I haven't talked about this much because I'm a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second," Heather explained in a sneak peek of the Nov. 29 episode. "No one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other had such a long relationship with the previous spouse, and a lot of love, and it was a very public divorce, and you're coming into it, and you fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex—like, for me I did."
She continued, "So I kinda had to navigate my feelings along with falling in love with a man, raising children, getting a whole new family, also filming my own TV shows."
Christina and Tarek wed in 2009 and welcomed two children together: daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7. The Flip or Flop alums split in 2016, going on to file for divorce the following year and finalize it in 2018. Tarek and Heather started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021. Christina also remarried, wedding Josh Hall earlier this year and becoming Christina Hall.
While there have been co-parenting wins—like Christina and Heather sending each other Mother's Day flowers last year and all coming together following Brayden's emergency appendectomy in May—the couples have experienced challenges, too, including what appeared to be a heated verbal exchange at a kids' soccer game in May.
Despite any drama between Heather, Christina and Tarek, the real estate agent said the children have remained the top priority.
"It wasn't always perfect," Heather admitted about the co-parenting journey. "I mean, we've definitely had some ups and downs, and they've had ups and downs. And I think she realized how much I love the kids, and they are No. 1 to me over anything. So any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us."
Christina is also mom to son Hudson, 3, who she welcomed with ex-husband Ant Anstead. And soon, Brayden and Taylor will have another sibling: Heather and Tarek are expecting a baby boy.
"I never saw myself having kids," Heather wrote in part of a Nov. 15 Instagram post. "I didn't really think it was in the cards for me (prob because I never met anyone that I would have wanted kids with) but when I met Tarek & we fell deeper & deeper in love, and having Tay and Bray in my life they melted my heart and made me want to be a mommy. It's truly the hardest job in the world raising humans but also the best & can't wait to add another baby El Moussa to the family."
