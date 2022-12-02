Shaquille O'Neal Shares Regret Over Failed Marriage With Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson

Watch : Shaquille O'Neal Makes Plea to Jeff Bezos & Admits Tough Love Lessons

Everyone has regrets in life, and for Shaquille O'Neal, his biggest one is the end of his nine-year marriage to ex-wife Shaunie Henderson.

"You don't know how good you got something till it's gone," the NBA star exclusively said on the Dec. 1 episode of E! News. "I mentioned about having a 76,000-square-foot house and nobody in there. That was all my fault."

"I didn't do the right thing," he added, "and I definitely paid for it." Shaq admitted to cheating on the former Basketball Wives star—with whom he share kids Myles, 25, Shareef, 22, Amirah, 21, Shaqir, 19, and Me'arah, 16—in his 2011 memoir Shaq Uncut: My Story.

But after some tough times, it seems the former couple is currently on good terms. Shaunie even gave him a "courtesy invite" to her nuptials with husband Keion Henderson earlier this year, though she told E! News in November that the basketball player did not attend.