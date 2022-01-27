Find Out Which Relatively Famous Star Just Left the Ranch for Good

Watch : Austin Gunn Artificially Inseminates a Cow!

Not cut out for the ranch life?

Tonight's all new Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules ended with a shocking meltdown from Myles O'Neal. After a long, hard day of work (which included artificially inseminating a cow!), the whole cast was exhausted, but no one was feeling more distressed than Shaquille O'Neal's 24-year-old son.

"Obviously we're not ranchers. I definitely was not meant to be in this environment," an over-it Myles confessed. "It's just horrible. It's all horrible and I don't like it. I don't know how much longer I can deal with it."

Cut to Myles taking off his mic pack and refusing to put it back on for production. When one crew member approached Myles, he totally freaked out as his co-stars watched in shock. "Sometimes you really be, like, trying me!" Myles told the crew member.

"It's his job, bro," Austin Gunn told Myles.

Myles' temper only grew as he continued to rant "fuck the cameras."