Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Address Mean Girls 2 Rumors During Fetch Reunion

This Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reunion is totally grool.
Amanda recently caught up with her Mean Girls co-star to discuss Lindsay's new Netflix film Falling for Christmas and shared their thoughts on making a sequel to their iconic film together down the line.
"I don't know," Lindsay told Amanda in an Interview magazine article published Nov. 30. "I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone."
The Mamma Mia star agreed with Lindsay on the terms of a possible reboot, saying, "Yeah. It would just be completely different."
But it looks like they're not closing the door on Mean Girls 2 just yet.
"Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She'll get around to it," Amanda said. "Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."
Lindsay shared that the former co-stars has a special bond to this day, saying, "everyone's still the same." She added, "It's fun to have certain memories that we can't share with anyone else."
Amanda also credited Lindsay for "created a really fun vibe" on set of the film, which she admitted she wasn't sure "how good it was going to be."
Lindsay, however, shared that she could tell there was something special about the project while working on it—though she had no idea it would remain a classic film all the years later.
"I had a feeling, just because you don't always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through," she explained. "But I never realized what it would be, still today."
Amanda chimed in, "Ten years ago I used to be like, 'Yeah, yeah, I was Karen in Mean Girls, for f--k's sake." Now I'm like, "I was Karen in Mean Girls!' I'm very proud of it. You had a lot to do with where it went and what it was. I don't know if you know that."