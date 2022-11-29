Would Lizzy Caplan Return for Mean Girls Sequel With "Incredible" Lindsay Lohan? She Says...

Watch : "Mean Girls" Day: E! News Rewind

Lizzy Caplan thinks a Mean Girls reboot could be so fetch.

As the actress recently explained, while she doesn't necessarily think the iconic 2004 film needs a follow-up, should a sequel actually come to fruition—and Tina Fey returned to write the film—it's a no-brainer whether she'd reprise her role as Janis Ian.

"Of course I would want to be a part of it; I would be an idiot not to join," Caplan told Grazia magazine on Nov. 29 for its cover story, adding, "But to me it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle and end. I don't know what's left of the story."

Caplan's thoughts on a Mean Girls sequel come as her co-star Lindsay Lohan has expressed interest in bringing the original cast and crew together for another trip down the halls of North Shore High. And she's not the only one, as Lacey Chabert noted in 2019 that she'd return and in April 2020, Rachel McAdams told Entertainment Weekly that it would be "fun" to play Regina George as an adult.