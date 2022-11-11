Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet Weigh in on a Potential Falling for Christmas Sequel

Watch : Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet had a jolly good time on the set of Netflix's new holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. But did they have a good enough time to do it all again?

"Yeah, we would," Lindsay exclusively revealed on the Nov. 11 episode of E! News' digital series While You Were Streaming. "I mean, I would."

Chord agreed with his co-star about a potential sequel, adding that he had "so much fun" on set. "We had such a blast."

The film—which is streaming now—follows Lindsay as an heiress named Sierra, who after losing her memory in a skiing accident, finds herself in the care of ski lodge owner Jake (Chord). The two form a connection as they work together to save his family's business, but as her past life comes back to her, she must decide what she really wants out of life.

In addition to delivering numerous funny moments throughout the rom-com—from flipping over a chair after being spooked by a raccoon to struggling to put sheets on a bed—Lindsay serves double duty as an executive producer on the film, a role she said she was excited to take on.