Watch Casey Anthony Break Down in Tears During Intense Documentary Trailer

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

More than a decade after being acquitted for the murder of her daughter, Caylee, Casey Anthony is breaking her silence.



In the upcoming three-part Peacock documentary series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, the now 36-year-old will be speaking out for the first time about the 2011 murder trial that gripped the nation. According to the series' description, the story will follow "infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison."



In addition, the docuseries will also "feature Casey's personal archives, behind the scenes footage and the defense's evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm."



Alexandra Dean, showrunner and director for the series, also shared what viewers can expect from the harrowing footage.

"What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony," she stated in a press release. "And a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence."