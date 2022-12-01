Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Dating Again After 2016 Breakup From Ex Will Kopelman

Watch : Whoopi Goldberg Talks Sister Act 3 & Dating Life on Drew

Fifty first dates? Drew Barrymore gets it.

Two months after revealing she's been celibate for the last six years, the talk show host shared another personal update. On the Dec. 1 episode of her eponymous talk show, Drew, 47, told Whoopi Goldberg that she was finally dating again, saying, "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried."

And when Whoopi assured her being alone isn't a bad thing, Drew replied, "I love it too much."

On Whoopi's relationship status, Drew asked, "You don't ever get like itchy to include somebody in the picture?"

The Sister Act alum was quick to answer, saying, "For good, no."

"Maybe, a hit and run is a better way to go, for now until you say to yourself, ‘Now I really want someone to just be part of this,'" Whoopi continued. "Right now that may not be what you're looking for which is probably why you're doing fine."