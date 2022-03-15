Drew Barrymore Reveals the Hardest Part of Co-Parenting With Ex Will Kopelman

Watch : Drew Barrymore SOBS as She Reflects on Dating With Kids

Co-parenting has its challenges.

In a new interview for Parents magazine's April 2022 issue, Drew Barrymore was asked about the hardest part of co-parenting. "You miss them when you're apart," the actress said about her daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, whose dad is Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman, "because that wasn't the plan."

However, Barrymore acknowledged there can be an upside, too, like: "Both parents get a day off."

Throughout the interview, Barrymore gave glimpses inside her family's private world, including a parenting win ("getting my daughter Olive to help me load and unload the dishwasher") and miss ("losing it when Olive tried to tell me how to drive"). She also shared which of her movies her kids are allowed to watching, saying, "They've already seen Ever After: A Cinderella Story and 50 First Dates."

Barrymore and Kopelman wed in 2012, and in 2016, they announced they were divorcing, finalizing their split later that year.