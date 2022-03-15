Drew Barrymore Reveals the Hardest Part of Co-Parenting With Ex Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore shares two daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman: Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. In a new interview, the actress discusses the pros and cons of co-parenting.

Co-parenting has its challenges.

In a new interview for Parents magazine's April 2022 issueDrew Barrymore was asked about the hardest part of co-parenting. "You miss them when you're apart," the actress said about her daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, whose dad is Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman, "because that wasn't the plan."

However, Barrymore acknowledged there can be an upside, too, like: "Both parents get a day off."

Throughout the interview, Barrymore gave glimpses inside her family's private world, including a parenting win ("getting my daughter Olive to help me load and unload the dishwasher") and miss ("losing it when Olive tried to tell me how to drive"). She also shared which of her movies her kids are allowed to watching, saying, "They've already seen Ever After: A Cinderella Story and 50 First Dates."

Barrymore and Kopelman wed in 2012, and in 2016, they announced they were divorcingfinalizing their split later that year.

 

"Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family," they said in a joint statement to People at the time. "Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."

Last August, Kopelman remarried, tying the knot with Vogue's director of fashion initiatives Alexandra Michler. And it looks like Barrymore is a fan of hers, too. In fact, the trio took the kids trick-or-treating last Halloween, and Barrymore, who was also married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, called Michler "beautiful" and a "wonderful" stepmother to her kids during a November episode of The Drew Barrymore Show

"You're never never not together if you have children," she continued. "All the modern family and the exes aside, you're just parents. That's what makes sense to me....I say this, just trying to put one foot in front of the other with a lot of love and good intentions: High road, baby. Less traffic."

