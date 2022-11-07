2022 People's Choice Awards

The Masked Singer: Find Out Which TV Heartthrob and NFL Star Got Sent Home on '90s Night

On the Nov. 6 '90s-themed episode The Masked Singer, The Walrus and The Milkshake were revealed as a hunky actor and a football star-turned-rapper. Find out who they were.

Grab your Pogs and put on your best flannel shirt—The Masked Singer took things back in time.

On the Nov. 6 episode of the singing competition series, the mystery celebrity contestants were tasked with celebrating the music of the '90s with performances that could have made even the dustiest Tamogatchi show some signs of life.

Up first, The Walrus made his debut with a rendition of "Two Princes" by Spin Doctors, which was preceded by a clue package that included screaming fans at a local mall, a cat named Jenny and the hint that Walrus was responsible for a very popular TV catchphrase. 

Next, The Milkshake's clue package featured peach pits, orange juice, an ice cream sundae and references to Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg. After, Milkshake impressed the crowd with his take on Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Jump On It."

Finally, The Lambs—a trio of singers in Little Bo Peep-inspired costumes—returned to the stage after advancing on the Oct. 26 episode. Their new clue was a film roll and clapperboard, followed by a performance of "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette.

After The Walrus received the fewest fan votes, he was forced to unmask. He was revealed to be actor Joey Lawrence, notorious for his catchphrase "Whoa!" on Blossom.

That left The Milkshake and The Lambs to duke it out in the Battle Royale, where they performed their unique interpretations of Haddaway's "What Is Love." 

After the votes were tabulated, The Milkshake's sweet run came to an end and he was unmasked as former NFL running back and recording artist Le'Veon Bell. Though he's technically still an NFL free agent, Le'Veon has shifted into the music business in recent years, going by the stage name Juice—hence the orange juice clue.

Getty Images

With the victory, The Lambs advanced to the Masked Singer semifinals. They join The Harp, who advanced to the semis on the Oct. 5 episode.

Get ready for a whole new batch of contestants when The Masked Singer goes back to its original airtime, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For a full breakdown of this season's contestants and their clues, keep scrolling!

FOX
Knight

The Knight made his debut in the season eight premiere, singing "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Fred Astaire. His clue package indicated that he was an actor who has done "stage, TV and starred in movies and worked with George Lucas." He then pointed to a solar system, indicating that it meant some significance to him.

So, we weren't surprised when the Knight was revealed to be Star Trek legend William Shatner.

FOX
Hedgehog

Hedgehog made a stylish appearance in The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Before singing "Love Me Do" by The Beatles, a clue packaged teased that the celebrity was a British icon who was in one of "the biggest groups of all time." The Hedgehog said that, with his group, he sold out the Hollywood Bowl and participated in the Olympics.

He called Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey fans of his. A knight statue indicated that he's also a member of the Order of the British Empire.

Hedgehog was eliminated second and revealed to be Monty Python legend Eric Idle.

FOX
Hummingbird

Hummingbird said he was "excited for the kick off" of the show, hinting at a connection to the NFL. He later said that he knew "a thing or two about competition," as it was in his DNA and that he "dominated the Super Bowl" with his team.

Hummingbird also teased that he got his career started thanks to Shaquille O'Neal.

His night one performance was a rendition of "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw.

At the start of the Sept. 28 episode, The Hummingbird was revealed to be N' Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick.

FOX
Panther

The Panther called himself a "weekend warrior" and had a clue package featuring a basketball, Beyoncé, and VHS cassette tape. Oh, and the hint that everybody once thought he was dead. 

After a performance of Nina Simone's Feeling Good and a Battle Royale loss to The Harp, The Panther was unmasked in week two as "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan.

FOX
Pi-Rat

Pi-Rat debuted with a performance of Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" after a clue package that included puppets, the phrase "Dinner For Dummies" and the hint that he followed his dreams to Hollywood.

After a fan vote, Pi-Rat was unmasked in week two as ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

FOX
Mummies

The Mummies made their first—and last—appearance on the Oct. 5 episode. After a clue package featuring a beach ball, a teen magazine and a reference to an iconic house and a performance of The Monkees theme song, the gold and glittery Mummies were revealed as The Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland.

FOX
Fortune Teller

The Fortune Teller's clue package was all over the place on the Oct. 5 episode, with references to the Kardashians, business cards and angel figurines. After falling to The Harp in the Battle Royale, The Fortune Teller was revealed as Shark Tank's Daymond John.

FOX
Mermaid

The Mermaid debuted on the Oct. 19 episode with a performance of "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Her clue package included two doves, a vinyl record, the knowledge that she had once been involved in a horrible accident and the fact that one of her songs had been inducted into the Library of Congress.

After falling to Robogirl in the Battle Royale, The Mermaid was revealed to be "I Will Survive" singer Gloria Gaynor.

FOX
Maize

Maize impressed the panelists with his rendition of Heaven on Their Minds from Jesus Christ Superstar on the Oct. 19 episode. His clue package featured a microphone, a small bird and the Statue of Liberty.

After losing the studio audience vote, Maize was revealed to be Sex and the City star Mario Cantone.

FOX
Robo Girl

On the Oct. 19 episode, Robogirl performed "Bad Cinderella" from the upcoming musical of the same name. Her clue package included a surfboard, jars of honey and connections to both Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams.

Robogirl returned on the Oct. 26 episode with a performance of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Her new clue revealed a connection to Lindsay Lohan. After falling to The Lambs in the Battle Royale, Robogirl was revealed as Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham.

FOX
Beetle

The Beetle made his debut on the Oct. 26 episode with a performance of Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight." His clue packaged included a courtroom, coffee beans and the knowledge that he had a history of public service.

After losing the initial fan vote, Beetle was unmasked as Jerry Springer.

FOX
Walrus

The Walrus debuted on the Nov. 6 episode with a performance of "Two Princes" by Spin Doctors. His clue package included a flannel shirt, screaming fans at a mall, a cat named Jenny and the knowledge that he coined a popular TV catchphrase.

After losing the initial fan vote, he was unmasked as Blossom star Joey Lawrence.

FOX
Milkshake

The Milkshake brought his unique flair to Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Jump On It" on the Nov. 6 episode. His clue package included peach pits, orange juice, an ice cream sundae and a rocket.

He advanced to the Battle Royale, where he fell victim to The Lambs. The Milkshake was unmasked as former NFL running back and recording artist Le'Veon Bell.

FOX
Lambs

The trio of Lambs impressed with their performance of Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold." Their clue package included a pair of jeans with the word "famous" written on the back, golf, a huge diamond ring and that they grew up as "Beverly Hills besties." After their performance, they also revealed that they once worked with Paul McCartney.

They advanced in the competition after defeating Robogirl in a Battle Royale set to Blondie's "Call Me."

On the Nov. 6 episode, they advanced to the Battle Royale with a performance of "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette. Once there, they moved onto the semifinals with their take on Haddaway's "What Is Love."

Their new clue was a film roll and clapperboard.

FOX
Harp

Harp performed first on The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Not only did she sing "Perfect" by Pink, but she teased that she once auditioned for "biggest show in the world" as a teen. And thought she "didn't fit the mold," her uniqueness landed her the "opportunity of a lifetime."

In week two, Harp wowed the panelists with her performance of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing." A new clue emerged in the form of a CD that said "Night Night." Harp further stumped the panelists by telling Nicole Scherzinger it was nice to see their names together again.

On the Oct. 5 episode, The Harp impressed once again with her rendition of "Thank You For Being a Friend" from Golden Girls and advanced on to the semifinals. Her new clue was a cupcake with Santa on top.

FOX
Scarecrow

This costume gives big Halloween energy.

FOX
Avocado

Pass the tortilla chips, because this costume is sure to make you hungry.

FOX
Bride

We feel that there was a missed opportunity to call this costume "Bridezilla."

FOX
Venus Fly Trap

We're curious to see how someone performs in this massive getup.

FOX
Sir Bugaboo

Sir Bugaboo has been aptly named, thanks to its costume's wicked grin and ghoulish fur.

FOX
Snowstorm

We wonder if their onstage performance will also give us chills? We hope so!

