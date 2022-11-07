The Masked Singer: Find Out Which TV Heartthrob and NFL Star Got Sent Home on '90s Night

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

Grab your Pogs and put on your best flannel shirt—The Masked Singer took things back in time.

On the Nov. 6 episode of the singing competition series, the mystery celebrity contestants were tasked with celebrating the music of the '90s with performances that could have made even the dustiest Tamogatchi show some signs of life.

Up first, The Walrus made his debut with a rendition of "Two Princes" by Spin Doctors, which was preceded by a clue package that included screaming fans at a local mall, a cat named Jenny and the hint that Walrus was responsible for a very popular TV catchphrase.

Next, The Milkshake's clue package featured peach pits, orange juice, an ice cream sundae and references to Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg. After, Milkshake impressed the crowd with his take on Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Jump On It."

Finally, The Lambs—a trio of singers in Little Bo Peep-inspired costumes—returned to the stage after advancing on the Oct. 26 episode. Their new clue was a film roll and clapperboard, followed by a performance of "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette.