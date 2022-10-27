The Masked Singer: A Vampire Diaries Star and Talk Show Icon Get Unmasked

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

A pair of Masked Singer contestants weren't able to find their own rainbow connections.

The Oct. 26 episode of the celebrity singing competition—which included appearances from Muppets icons Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear—featured performances from Robogirl, The Beetle and The Lambs.

Robogirl, who impressed the judges with her vocals on the Oct. 19 episode, sang a rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." The performance was preceded by a new clue, revealing that Robogirl is somehow connected to Lindsay Lohan.

Up next, The Beetle made his Masked Singer debut with a performance of "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra. The Beetle's clue package included a courtroom, coffee beans, a history of public service and the knowledge that some of his work has been called "some of the worst of all-time."

Finally, The Lambs—a trio of performers dressed in Little Bo Peep-inspired costumes—announced their arrival with a performance of Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold." Their clue package included a pair of jeans with the word "famous" written on the back, golf, a huge diamond ring and that they grew up as "Beverly Hills besties." After their performance, they also revealed that they once worked with Paul McCartney.