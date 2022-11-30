The Cocaine Bear Trailer Is Even More Bonkers Than You Think

Finally, a movie about a giant bear on a drug-induced terror spree.
The trailer for Cocaine Bear, in theaters this February, shows what happens when a black bear finds a bunch of cocaine in the wilderness and starts violently attacking anything that crosses its path.
The craziest part? It's loosely inspired by a true story.
Directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring an ensemble cast featuring Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale and the late Ray Liotta, the trailer picks up in the aftermath of "millions of dollars" of cocaine falling from the sky in Knoxville, Tenn., which induces a mad rush to recover it.
"A lot of cocaine was lost," Liotta says. "I need you to go and get it."
Liotta's men, including Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich find the cocaine—but they also find the bear. You can probably connect the rest of the dots.
"The bear!" Ehrenreich screams. "It f--kin' did cocaine. A bear did cocaine!"
Liotta's men aren't the only ones in the woods, however. After their daughter goes missing, Russell and Tyler Ferguson enlist the help of police officer Martindale to find her.
They find their daughter—but they also find the coke-raging bear.
After Tyler Ferguson attempts to evade by the bear by traversing a large tree, his son comforts him by saying, "You're safe, bears can't climb trees."
However, as you've probably deduced by now, this isn't just any bear.
"This wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500 pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine," the studio promises, "and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow…and blood."
Cocaine Bear hits theaters Feb. 24.