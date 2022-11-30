The Cocaine Bear Trailer Is Even More Bonkers Than You Think

Watch : Alex Borstein Inquires About Cocaine at 2019 Emmys After-Party

Finally, a movie about a giant bear on a drug-induced terror spree.

The trailer for Cocaine Bear, in theaters this February, shows what happens when a black bear finds a bunch of cocaine in the wilderness and starts violently attacking anything that crosses its path.

The craziest part? It's loosely inspired by a true story.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring an ensemble cast featuring Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale and the late Ray Liotta, the trailer picks up in the aftermath of "millions of dollars" of cocaine falling from the sky in Knoxville, Tenn., which induces a mad rush to recover it.

"A lot of cocaine was lost," Liotta says. "I need you to go and get it."

Liotta's men, including Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich find the cocaine—but they also find the bear. You can probably connect the rest of the dots.

"The bear!" Ehrenreich screams. "It f--kin' did cocaine. A bear did cocaine!"