TikTokers Are Using Period Blood for DIY Face Masks: Skincare Experts Weigh in

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Her Morning Beauty Routine on TikTok

TikTok's latest skincare trend just might get your panties in a twist.

There's no denying that the video-sharing app is known for its viral beauty tips and tricks like the recent "I'm Cold" makeup look, the "vampire skin" effect and many others. And now, the buzziest skincare trend is all about using period blood to create a DIY face mask.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The hashtag, #periodfacemask, has become so popular on the social media platform that it has amassed more than six billion views. The hashtag #menstruationmasking has also picked up steam with almost three million views.

And while the skincare hack can hold different names on TikTok, the core of its purpose remains the same. Users are taking their period blood, generally collecting it with a menstrual cup, and smearing it all over their face in the hopes of achieving clear, glowing skin.